BnrtxCoin Market Cap Reaches $20,268.00 (BNX)

BnrtxCoin (CURRENCY:BNX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, BnrtxCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BnrtxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BnrtxCoin has a market capitalization of $20,268.00 and $0.00 worth of BnrtxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BnrtxCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin Coin Profile

BnrtxCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2015. BnrtxCoin’s total supply is 34,774,501 coins. BnrtxCoin’s official Twitter account is @bnrtx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BnrtxCoin’s official website is www.bnrtx.com

Buying and Selling BnrtxCoin

BnrtxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BnrtxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BnrtxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BnrtxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BnrtxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BnrtxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.