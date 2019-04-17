BMO Capital Markets Lowers Anadarko Petroleum (APC) to Market Perform

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,868,184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $914,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,077 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,514,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $592,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,079,505 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $544,639,000 after purchasing an additional 138,019 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,099,667 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $267,410,000 after purchasing an additional 122,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $256,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

