Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 531.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $194,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 21,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,840,822.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $3,798,843. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $411,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $286,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

