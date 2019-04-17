BlazerCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (BLAZR)

BlazerCoin (CURRENCY:BLAZR) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, BlazerCoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BlazerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. BlazerCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $4.00 worth of BlazerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.01525499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002937 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About BlazerCoin

BLAZR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2017. The official website for BlazerCoin is blazercoin.cf

Buying and Selling BlazerCoin

BlazerCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlazerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlazerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

