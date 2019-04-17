BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (MYN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 37,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

