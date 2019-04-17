BlackRock Inc. Takes $16.39 Million Position in DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 618,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,394,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.43% of DCP Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 132.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.49.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James started coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

