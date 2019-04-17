BlackRock Inc. Has $15.91 Million Position in Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,142,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 104,903 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,308,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Inc. Has $15.91 Million Position in Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/blackrock-inc-has-15-91-million-position-in-senseonics-holdings-inc-sens.html.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.