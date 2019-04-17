BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 86,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $411.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $1.44. The business had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 147.71% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth M. Keiley sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $457,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,838.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $459,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

