BlackRock Inc. Buys 101,407 Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,064,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Bulkers were worth $16,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SALT. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,682 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 24,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 692,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Noble Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of NYSE:SALT opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $333.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Bulkers Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

