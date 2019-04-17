BKS Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) Stock

BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,710 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,536,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,470 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.25 and a beta of 4.24.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.52). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 267.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $62.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, GMP Securities cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BKS Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/bks-advisors-llc-invests-248000-in-canopy-growth-corp-cgc-stock.html.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.