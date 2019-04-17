BKS Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

BKS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $292,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,400.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.36.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $212.01 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $232.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

