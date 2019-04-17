BJ’s Restaurants’ (BJRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 2, 2019, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

