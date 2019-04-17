BitTube (TUBE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $174,788.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and $174,788.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.01295616 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00014795 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000712 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 148,177,181 coins and its circulating supply is 146,397,181 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

