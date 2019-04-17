BitSoar (BSR) Price Reaches $0.0001

BitSoar (CURRENCY:BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One BitSoar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.57, $51.48, $7.53 and $18.96. BitSoar has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of BitSoar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitSoar has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitSoar alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.02317264 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000330 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00015191 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitSoar Coin Profile

BitSoar (BSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BitSoar’s total supply is 3,690,117,191 coins. BitSoar’s official website is bitsoar.com . BitSoar’s official Twitter account is @bitsoar

Buying and Selling BitSoar

BitSoar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.93, $11.75, $24.68, $10.39, $5.57, $50.96, $20.33, $51.48, $18.96, $7.53, $13.79 and $32.04. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSoar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSoar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSoar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSoar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSoar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.