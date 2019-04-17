BitGuild PLAT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $423,152.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00373317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.01059778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00208208 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,316,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,012,617,482 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

