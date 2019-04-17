Bitblocks Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 35.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $53,437.00 and approximately $457.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

