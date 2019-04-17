Biopharmx (BPMX) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) was down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07. Approximately 432,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,493,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of Biopharmx in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of Biopharmx are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 26th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 25th.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biopharmx stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) by 1,256.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Biopharmx worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Biopharmx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

