Biogen (BIIB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Biogen to post earnings of $6.86 per share for the quarter. Biogen has set its FY 2019 guidance at $28.00-29.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $28-29 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIIB stock opened at $228.72 on Wednesday. Biogen has a one year low of $216.12 and a one year high of $388.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Biogen news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,061.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $427.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.04.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

