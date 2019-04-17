BiNGO.Fun (777) Market Cap Hits $0.00

BiNGO.Fun (CURRENCY:777) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. One BiNGO.Fun token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and Cashierest. During the last week, BiNGO.Fun has traded up 110.2% against the US dollar. BiNGO.Fun has a total market cap of $0.00 and $761,170.00 worth of BiNGO.Fun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00373414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.01055348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00208417 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006327 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About BiNGO.Fun

BiNGO.Fun’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BiNGO.Fun is www.bingo.fun . The Reddit community for BiNGO.Fun is /r/bingofun . The official message board for BiNGO.Fun is medium.com/777bingo . BiNGO.Fun’s official Twitter account is @Bingo_Platform

Buying and Selling BiNGO.Fun

BiNGO.Fun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiNGO.Fun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiNGO.Fun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiNGO.Fun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

