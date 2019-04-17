Biechele Royce Advisors Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Robert Half International accounts for 2.5% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Robert Half International by 5,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,711,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,961 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $4,962,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 352,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 992,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,994. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

