BidaskClub Lowers FibroGen (FGEN) to Sell

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FGEN. TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 533,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,373. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.73.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.40. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $114,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,448,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,321 shares of company stock worth $16,929,604. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 696.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

