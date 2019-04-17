BHP Group (BHP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,625 ($21.23) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BHP. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered BHP Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,767.81 ($23.10).

LON:BHP traded down GBX 48.60 ($0.64) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,861 ($24.32). The company had a trading volume of 6,160,239 shares. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,486.60 ($19.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.30.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

