BHP Group (BHP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,625 ($21.23) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BHP. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered BHP Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,767.81 ($23.10).

LON:BHP traded down GBX 48.60 ($0.64) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,861 ($24.32). The company had a trading volume of 6,160,239 shares. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,486.60 ($19.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.30.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

