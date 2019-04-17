Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $3,211,636.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

NYSE:AMP opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.91. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

