Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,759,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,786,000 after buying an additional 1,380,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 967.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 778,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,764,000 after buying an additional 705,923 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,027,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,672,000 after buying an additional 317,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 754,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,154,000 after buying an additional 239,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $137.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/berkshire-asset-management-llc-pa-sells-1000-shares-of-ishares-russell-2000-value-etf-iwn.html.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.