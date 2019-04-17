Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $165.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $167.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.5462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

