Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Receives $52.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.73.

BNFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider James P. Restivo sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $410,771.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,506.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Disabato sold 488,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $22,848,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,761,016 shares of company stock worth $176,054,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,026,000 after acquiring an additional 204,222 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 830,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 304,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 170,131 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 303,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,992 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.42. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

