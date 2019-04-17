Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $214,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stock

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $211.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 64,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,105,711.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $235,675.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

