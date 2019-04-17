Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $536,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $240.02 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

