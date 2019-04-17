Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BDX traded down $14.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.87. 4,657,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,023. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,903,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $1,226,184.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,054.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

