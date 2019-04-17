BCE Inc. (BCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,095,002 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 7,288,604 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,543 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $396,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BCE by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

BCE opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. BCE has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BCE had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. BCE’s payout ratio is 87.82%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

