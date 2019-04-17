BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its position in BB&T by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in BB&T by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BB&T by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in BB&T during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in BB&T by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 120,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.39 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of BBT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,069,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $584,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $118,043.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

