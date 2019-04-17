Bauer (B5A) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Bauer (ETR:B5A) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €22.40 ($26.05) price objective on shares of Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Bauer alerts:

ETR:B5A opened at €20.20 ($23.49) on Tuesday. Bauer has a 1-year low of €11.84 ($13.77) and a 1-year high of €27.65 ($32.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $346.05 million and a P/E ratio of 40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.45.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.