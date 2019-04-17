Bauer (B5A) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Bauer (ETR:B5A) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €22.40 ($26.05) price objective on shares of Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

ETR:B5A opened at €20.20 ($23.49) on Tuesday. Bauer has a 1-year low of €11.84 ($13.77) and a 1-year high of €27.65 ($32.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $346.05 million and a P/E ratio of 40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.45.

About Bauer

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

