Bard Ventures (CBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Bard Ventures Ltd (CVE:CBS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 45500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20.

Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.

