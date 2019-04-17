Barclays Lowers HCA Healthcare (HCA) Price Target to $145.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HCA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.19.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $112.58. 32,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,552. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $93.03 and a one year high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.25%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $5,236,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total transaction of $72,639.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,008. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.