BANKEX (BKX) Market Cap Reaches $2.32 Million

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, BANKEX has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One BANKEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges including Simex, Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. BANKEX has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $293,893.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $612.26 or 0.11711766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00042430 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00001055 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00025402 BTC.

About BANKEX

BKX is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,938,649 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex, IDEX, OKEx, Simex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

