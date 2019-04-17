Bank of The West Has $23.18 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Bank of The West increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,311,000.

Shares of EFA opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

