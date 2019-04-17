Bank of Stockton Has $510,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in McKesson were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 25.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.90.

NYSE MCK opened at $116.61 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $160.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

