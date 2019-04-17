Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,061,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Stockinger acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,172.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FRGI opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $344.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

