Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 5,150 Shares of YY Inc (YY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in YY were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in YY by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,412,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,424,000 after purchasing an additional 157,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in YY by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,495,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in YY by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,495,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,040,000 after buying an additional 41,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in YY by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 189,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YY by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 549,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,153,000 after buying an additional 79,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded YY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on YY in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. YY Inc has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

YY Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

