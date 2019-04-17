Bank of America Corp DE Sells 32,562 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,562 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.26). Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

