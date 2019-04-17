Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 89,941 Shares of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (FEU)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.62% of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 249,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2528 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

