Bank of America Corp (BAC) Position Reduced by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,987 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.9% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Bank of America by 2,345.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,563,977 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,471,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2,719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,310,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,442 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Bank of America by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,638,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,840,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $305.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of America Corp (BAC) Position Reduced by IBM Retirement Fund” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/bank-of-america-corp-bac-position-reduced-by-ibm-retirement-fund.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.