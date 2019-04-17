Banco Santander SA (SAN) Short Interest Up 45.1% in March

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,427,828 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 4,429,671 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,978,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “a-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,197,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,951 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $68,348,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,694,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Santander by 203.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,298,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Santander by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,208,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Banco Santander SA (SAN) Short Interest Up 45.1% in March” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/banco-santander-sa-san-short-interest-up-45-1-in-march.html.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.