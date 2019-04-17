Banco Macro SA ADR (BMA) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

BMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Santander upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.73. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $430.53 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 22.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 301.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

