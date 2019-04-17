Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Shares Bought by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 13.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHGE shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $28,951.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $821,840.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. 49,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,858. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

