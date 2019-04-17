Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,985,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,984,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127,887 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,519,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,634 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.26 and a 1-year high of $83.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

In other news, CEO Kenneth C. Frazier sold 92,913 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $7,435,827.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,812,585.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $18,080,673.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,108,129.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,632 shares of company stock valued at $87,840,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/baker-ellis-asset-management-llc-has-1-71-million-stake-in-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.