Badger Daylighting (BAD) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$40.00.

BAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

TSE:BAD opened at C$42.85 on Friday. Badger Daylighting has a 52 week low of C$24.29 and a 52 week high of C$43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.92, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 23.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

