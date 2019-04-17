BAB (BABB) Issues Earnings Results

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BAB had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

BAB stock remained flat at $$0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. BAB has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of -0.10.

About BAB

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

