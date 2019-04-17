Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (SAP) a €112.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €112.00 ($130.23) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Oddo Bhf set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €110.15 ($128.08).

ETR:SAP opened at €98.81 ($114.90) on Wednesday. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €108.52 ($126.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.59.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

