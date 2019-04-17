Azart (AZART) Trading Down 21.5% This Week

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Azart has a market capitalization of $188,726.00 and $10,777.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azart has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Azart coin can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00015070 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay . The official website for Azart is azartpay.com

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

